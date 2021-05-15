Ieq Capital LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.31 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.