IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 17,079 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 38,355,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,620,969. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.