IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

