IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,827 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after acquiring an additional 413,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

