IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $200.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

