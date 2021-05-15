IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,714 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 2,315.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

BJAN stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

