IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.