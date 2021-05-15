IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 677.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,266,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,133,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

