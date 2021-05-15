IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,477 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOA. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOA stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.