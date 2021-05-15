IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

