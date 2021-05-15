IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.27) on Thursday. IGas Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The company has a market cap of £26.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

