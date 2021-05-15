Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILIKF stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

