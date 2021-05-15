Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Chairman Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.