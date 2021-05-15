Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $63.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

