Indorse Token (IND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $633.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.