Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

III stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

