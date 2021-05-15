Ingredion’s (INGR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

INGR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $97.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 41.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 25.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $86,173,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

