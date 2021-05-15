Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.74. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

