InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 67,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

