INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

INMB opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

