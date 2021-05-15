Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 50,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.