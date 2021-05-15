Insider Buying: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Acquires $572,000.00 in Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Gogo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

