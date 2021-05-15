Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 95,082 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray acquired 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray acquired 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).

LON NWG opened at GBX 193.05 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.80. The stock has a market cap of £22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

