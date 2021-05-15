Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Acquires £185.06 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £185.06 ($241.78).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 977.60 ($12.77) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 952.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 916.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 991 ($12.95).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

