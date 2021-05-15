Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Acquires £185.06 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £185.06 ($241.78).
Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 977.60 ($12.77) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 952.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 916.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 991 ($12.95).
United Utilities Group Company Profile
