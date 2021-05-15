Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $1,263,953.46 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93.

ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 439,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

