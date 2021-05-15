Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $926,835.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $926,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81.

NYSE:BILL opened at $140.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

