Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $72,894.72 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $25.88 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

