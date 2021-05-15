Insider Selling: Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Sells A$102,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Russell Goodman sold 4,250,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

Russell Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Russell Goodman sold 4,250,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

