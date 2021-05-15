Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Sells $2,303,389.50 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.