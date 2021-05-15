Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Sells $2,303,389.50 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

