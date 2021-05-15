Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $82,218.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,182,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $955.08 million, a P/E ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

