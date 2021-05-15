Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $274,840.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HZO opened at $60.43 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

