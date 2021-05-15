Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PATK opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

