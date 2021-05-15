Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells 71,700 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

PFSI stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

