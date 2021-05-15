Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PBCT stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.