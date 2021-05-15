Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Sells 9,558 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $50.65. 865,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.