Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karla Frieders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steven Madden alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $624,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.