Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $176,550.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UEC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
