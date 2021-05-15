Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $176,550.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UEC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

