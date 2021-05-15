Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,689 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

