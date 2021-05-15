Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $196.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.