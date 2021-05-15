Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $84.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $85.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77.

