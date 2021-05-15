Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $38.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,300.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.