Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $185.42 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.87.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

