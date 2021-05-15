Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

