Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.