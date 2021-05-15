International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.52. 994,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,437. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.