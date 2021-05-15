International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.