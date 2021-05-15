Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.31.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

