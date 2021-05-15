InterRent REIT Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

