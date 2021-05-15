Intersect ENT, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

XENT stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

