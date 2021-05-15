Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

TSE:ITP opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

